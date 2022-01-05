New Manchester Family Court to open tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The new Manchester Family Court, which was last month handed over to the Judiciary by the Ministry of Justice, will become operational on Thursday, January 6.

Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the Court Administration Division, Kadiesh Fletcher, noted that all family-related matters that were previously listed in the Manchester Parish Court will now be heard at the Manchester Family Court.

The Manchester Family Court, like other specialised family courts in the island, has jurisdiction dealing with matters of maintenance, domestic violence, matters arising under the Child Care and Protection Act, offences involving children under 18 years of age, guardianship and custody of children and adoption.

The Manchester Family Court, located at 2 Park Crescent, was established following refurbishing work on the old Mandeville courthouse, which was substantially damaged by fire in November 2019.

The refurbished court has now been outfitted with new office spaces, audiovisual equipment and a children lounge.

Meanwhile, the Court Administration Division is advising the public that the court will now open at 9:30 am and will close at 2:30 pm on Mondays to Fridays.

“The revised operating hours are due to construction activities to upgrade the courthouse. As a result, these revised hours will remain in effect for the duration of the project,” Fletcher said.