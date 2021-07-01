New Olympic Gardens Police Station signals a shift in national security, says Chang

New Olympic Gardens Police Station signals a shift in national security, says ChangThursday, July 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says the newly constructed Olympic Gardens Police Station in Kingston, signals a major shift in the thinking of national security as it highlights that public safety and good order is a critical part of community development.
“Police stations built under this Government are a focal point of law enforcement. Under the Ministry’s Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC), the Government has undertaken a planned redevelopment of police stations, designed to convey the message of strong community engagement”, the minister said.
He was speaking at the official opening of the Olympic Gardens Police Station on Wednesday.
Chang stated that the new modern police station must be the place where residents find respite and responsiveness from the officers who serve in their local police station. It should be a place where residents can make reports confidentially and be afforded a level of comfort, dignity and respect, he said.
“Our police officers are law enforcement professionals and all aspects of their work, including their place of employment, must reflect this high office that they occupy. Our role is to provide better equipped, better trained police officers, as well as better working facilities for those officers,” added Chang.
Minister Chang further said that strong community engagement and good relationship between the police and the community will ensure reduction of violence, improved public order and enhanced public safety.
“Therefore, the design and structure of the police station is an important part of law enforcement and the development of a successful, sustainable reduction in criminal activity,” he said.
The new police facility, which is situated on approximately 9, 200 square feet of land, replaces the older, smaller police station located at Olympic Way. It was financed by the National Housing Trust at a cost of $157 million and built in collaboration with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).
The station boasts cell facilities, private interview rooms, a learning centre and other public amenities.
