New World Bank report says trust key for higher tax revenues in the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, CMC – A new World Bank report says as the Caribbean and other governments in the developing world look for ways to strengthen tax collection systems, they must take a holistic approach to tax reform that includes building citizens' trust.

According to the report, in many developing countries, tax revenues remain far below levels needed to provide citizens with basic services or fund extra spending to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

“Innovations in Tax Compliance: Building Trust, Navigating Politics and Tailoring Reforms” outlines a novel, integrated framework for improving tax systems based on three core pillars: enforcement, facilitation and trust.

When implemented, alongside reforms to boost enforcement and improve facilitation, strategies to increase trust between taxpayers and tax administrations can lead to higher rates of compliance and build a foundation of public support for more effective taxation, the report said.

“The report offers feasible, clear-cut paths to putting trust building into practice,” said Edward Olowo-Okere, director of the World Bank's Governance Global Practice.

“With detailed information on successful initiatives, it urges reformers to focus on how to more effectively tailor strategies to local contexts and constraints,” he added.

In Freetown, Sierra Leone, for example, Olowo-Okere said successful property tax reform followed significant public education programmes and new forums for engagement between taxpayers and the city.

“Discussions about how to raise extra resources are especially relevant now that governments across the world are having to substantially increase public expenditure to protect people and economies from the damage wrought by the pandemic,” said Marcello M Estevão, the Bank's Global Director for Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment.

“Fiscal pressures are growing because of record-high levels of debt in lower- and middle-income countries, and because of the need to transition to a green economy,” he added.

The report noted that tax reforms have leaned heavily toward strengthening tax enforcement and facilitating compliance, with sanctions for citizens and corporations that avoid paying their obligations and mechanisms that make it as easy as possible for taxpayers to find out what they owe and make payments.

But, despite important successes, the report says these efforts have not been sufficient “to consistently deliver more effective, equitable and accountable tax systems.

“In fact, taxation of the wealthy remains highly ineffective in many countries,” the report says. “Weak taxation in many places appears rooted in political resistance to more effective taxation, low trust and compliance, and the difficulties posed by wealth held offshore.”

The report points to recent research that shows that lack of trust in the state's role, as both tax collector and service provider, remains “an important deterrent for many would-be taxpayers to enter the formal economy or pay their full taxes – and undermines broader political support for reform efforts.”