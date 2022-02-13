New York City officially opens Caribbean Marketplace in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) – The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) has announced the opening and rebranding of Flatbush Central—formerly Flatbush Caton Market—the revitalised marketplace that has been part of the fabric of the Caribbean community in Central Brooklyn for more than 20 years.

NYCEDC said it has collaborated with New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development, the Housing Development Corporation, the BRP Companies and Urbane on the initiative.

“The new Flatbush Central offers upgraded amenities, expanded space for food vendors—inclusive of a Caribbean-themed food hall, shared commercial kitchen, bar and lounge—and new programming to engage entrepreneurs and the broader community in building connections and celebrating the cultures of Flatbush and Central Brooklyn,” said NYCEDC in a statement.

It said Flatbush Central's rebrand was inspired by a desire to fulfil the vision of the market's founder – Jamaican-born Dr Una S.T. Clarke, former New York City council member – who sponsored the market's creation to build an institution for Caribbean people in Flatbush through the incubation of Caribbean businesses.

Through an extensive research and design process that involved discussions with several community stakeholders, including patrons and vendors of the market, NYCEDC said a new logo and brand emerged to reflect the diversity of the vibrant Caribbean cultures that influence the market.

“I am delighted to see my vision fulfilled, that vendors and entrepreneurs from our community now have a permanent home which gives both pride and dignity to those who struggled for existence and recognition,” Dr Clarke said.

“The name of the new site—Flatbush Central Caribbean Marketplace—is fitting because it acknowledges the contribution that Caribbeans have made to Flatbush and East Flatbush. I have long dreamt of and supported the aspirations of the Caribbean people,” she added. “As a civil rights leader at the forefront of the community for more than four decades, building long-standing institutions rather than promoting temporary programs in our community is of the utmost importance. Because institutions last while programs come and go.”

“Flatbush Central Caribbean Market is an embodiment of New York City's small business recovery,” said NYCEDC President and Chief Executive Officer Rachel Loeb. “We are excited to open the doors to this market whose resilient vendors celebrate the rich Caribbean culture of this area of Brooklyn. We are proud to have worked with our development partners to deliver a project that will strengthen the Caribbean and Brooklyn communities for generations to come.”

HPD Commissioner Adolfo Carrión, Jr said, “Flatbush Central Caribbean Market is a long-time anchor of the community, providing culturally significant commerce for more than 20 years.”

NYCEDC said more than just a shopping destination, Flatbush Central represents a central place where Caribbean culture and Diaspora traditions are expressed in a shared space through commerce, food, events, myriad arts, and more. The market features a variety of small businesses that operate year-round.