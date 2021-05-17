New York adopting CDC guidance on masks, social distancing

New York adopting CDC guidance on masks, social distancingMonday, May 17, 2021
NEW YORK, USA (AP) — Vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance in New York starting Wednesday, Gov Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
The governor said the state is adopting the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.
"Let's get back to life," Cuomo said. "If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing."
Cuomo urged people who are unvaccinated and immunocompromised to continue to wear a mask and social distance.
Overnight service on New York City's subways returned Monday for the first time in more than a year as the city continued its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.
The first morning of uninterrupted train service went well, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Pat Foye said.
"We're really happy to be bringing 24-7 service back," Foye said on WINS radio. "It's important to the economy of New York, restaurants, bars, nightclubs etc, getting patrons and employees to and from, and it's also important psychologically."
Cuomo, who controls the MTA, announced earlier this month that subway service would return to 24-hour operation on May 17.
