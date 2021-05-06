New and returning faculty deans make history at The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The appointments of seven new and returning faculty deans were approved at the annual business meeting of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) last Friday (April 30).

The university noted that among them is the regional university's first ever female Dean of Science and Technology, based at The UWI Cave Hill Campus, Dr Jeanese Badenock.

Two new female deans appointed at the Mona Campus, Professor Silvia Kouwenberg in the Faculty of Humanities and Education and Professor Minerva Thame in the Faculty of Medical Sciences also made history as their appointments brought a 50 per cent female representation in deanships at the campus, the university said.

According to the university, these historic appointments of the female Deans come on the heels of the university's recognition by the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings in April, for its pursuit of the UN Sustainable Goal on Gender Equality (SDG:5), among other SDGs.

It said the other deans approved at the April 30 meeting of University Council are: Dr Mark Wuddivira, newly appointed in the Faculty of Food and Agriculture at the St Augustine Campus; Dr Brian Cockburn, who was reappointed as Dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, also at St Augustine and Dr Akshai Mansingh, reappointed in the University's Faculty of Sport which serves all campuses. At The UWI Cave Hill Campus, Professor Eddy Ventose was appointed to serve as Interim Dean of the Faculty of Law, the university said.

The deans are responsible for the overall academic and administrative management of faculties including the oversight of their financial affairs. The new and returning deans will serve a period of four years, effective August 1, 2021, the university said.