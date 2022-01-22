New army chief commits to changing Jamaica's culture of violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff [CDS] of the Jamaica Defence Force [JDF], Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss-Gorman, says she is committed to changing the culture of violence affecting the country.

“As we deal with issues of safety and security as a nation, I am confident that the JDF is prepared to confront the challenges to our peace and security,” Wemyss-Gorman said as she addressed members of the audience during the Change of Command Parade at Up Park Camp in Kingston on Friday.

The parade represented the 12th transfer of Command in the almost 60-year history of the JDF.

The Rear Admiral, who succeeded Lieutenant General Rocky Meade as CDS, noted that the JDF “must maintain its steadfast support and commitment to citizens and work diligently to defeat the threats to safety and collective existence.”

Meanwhile, Meade, who served the army for 38 years, the last five as CDS, said the Jamaican people can “continue to trust in the JDF and its leadership.”

“I would like to thank the people of Jamaica for your support and confidence, and notwithstanding the immediacy of several challenges you face, that you welcome the long-term approach for a sustainable solution to resolve the culture of violence in Jamaica,” he said.

“In the medium term, we continue to build out the defence security and justice systems. Of course, in the short term, you are faced with immediate challenges, and we will continue to support the Jamaica Constabulary Force in the effort of keeping the internal security situation to a manageable level,” Meade added.