New court established for family and probate matters

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Judiciary of Jamaica has established a Family and Probate Division of the Supreme Court, which became operational on Thursday, September 16.

The new division will hear matters related to divorce, division of property, child custody and maintenance, to improve efficiency and the rate of deposition of matters involving the family.

The Family and Probate Division will be primarily managed by Justice Icolin Reid and Justice Audrey Lindo.

“When you have dedicated judges dealing with these family and probate matters, what you will have is expertise building up over a period of time. As a result, these judges will begin to deal with these cases faster and more efficiently and so avoid unnecessary delays. Our time standard is actually 24 months and what we are aiming for is to have those cases completed within the 24-month time standard,” Chief Justice Bryan Sykes said.

He made the announcement during the opening ceremony of the Home Circuit Court for the Michaelmas Term, held at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston last Thursday.

According to Chief Justice Sykes, the assigned judges will have their own Court Clerks, courtrooms, and chambers to manage the cases.

“These cases will be taken out of the High Court Division listing where they tend to be, and now placed within resources dedicated exclusively to family and probate matters,” he added.

The Chief Justice said the newly established division is consistent with international best practices to clear the backlog of cases.