New deadline of Feb 21 for entries in Jamaica Day Competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The new deadline to receive entries for the annual Jamaica Day Creative Competition is Monday, February 21 at 12 noon.

The previous deadline, which was also extended, was Friday, February 18.

The latest extension was due to the low number of entries received to date says businessman Kevin O'Brien Chang representing main sponsor Fontana Pharmacy. The pharmacy chain has been sponsoring the event since 2020.

Jamaica Day is a joint effort involving the Ministry of Education and Youth and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and is observed on the last Friday in February.

It is aimed at keeping the Jamaican culture alive, both at home and in the Diaspora.

The annual celebration of this calendar event is usually marked with several cultural activities undertaken by schools across the island.

Students taking part in the Jamaica Day Creative Competition can win cash prizes for themselves and their schools.

At the primary level and secondary levels, first and second place winners receive a trophy while third place gets a plaque.

For copping first place, the student receives $50,000 while the school gets $40,000. For second place winners at both the primary and secondary levels, the school receives $20,000 while the student pockets $30,000.

In addition to the plaque for third place, the student gets $15,000 while $10,000 goes to the school.

According to O'Brien Chang, the competition's three main goals are:

- To encourage the creativity of our primary and secondary school students.

- To highlight to Jamaicans at home and abroad the pride and joy displayed by our boys and girls in Jamaica Day celebrations.

- To help strengthen Brand Jamaica by encouraging and nurturing the talents that have made Jamaica the world's youngest and smallest cultural superpower.

The competition will be judged in two categories which are primary and secondary to include preparatory schools. Each school will be required to create and record an artistic piece no longer than two minutes. The piece should include music, dance, drama or visual arts and should include Fontana's tag line “It's all GOOD inside”.

Videos are to be sent in by February 21, 2022 at 12 noon via WeTransfer or Google Drive to celebratingjamaica2020@gmail.com, and should be labelled with the name of the school.

The videos will be posted for each school to get the most likes on their video on the YouTube channel: Fontana-Ministry of Education Competition. The winners will be judged by a judging panel and announced on Friday, February 25, which will be observed as Jamaica Day.

Schools are required to gain consent from the parents of all participants under the age of 18 years.