New design for historic fountain in Falmouth ready for public view; includes Bolt statue

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) says the new design for the rehabilitation of fountain in the historic Water Square, Falmouth, is now ready for perusal.

The Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) has given their approval for the rehabilitation of the fountain to accommodate the statue of iconic sprinter, Usain Bolt.

According to mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C Junior Gager, the TMC received the design from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, last week.

He explained that the rehabilitated fountain will feature water spouting up to "three to four feet" in the air.

"During the nights the water will show different colours. And then the Usain Bolt statue will be in the middle of the fountain on a raised platform," Gager said.

"What we are trying to do is combine both old history and new history."

The erection of Bolt's statue has been long-awaited in Trelawny. The legendary tracks star is a native of Sherwood Content in Trelawny.

Earlier this year, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, announced that a statue of the legendary sprinter is ready to be erected in his native parish of Trelawny and will be done by the end of this year.

Bolt OJ, CD, who turned 35 years old this month, is reputed to be the greatest sprinter of all time. He holds world records in the 100 metre and 200 metre as well as the 4 x 100m relay.

The Trelawny native has eight Olympic gold medals and 11 World Championships gold medals.

- Horace Hines