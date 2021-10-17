New education programmes needed to match emerging jobs - Morgan

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Robert Morgan, wants education administrators to collaborate with the ministry to design suitable programmes and curricula that will match emerging jobs.

While pointing out that new and emerging technologies are predicted to have significant effects on learning opportunities, educational policies and industrial procedures, Morgan said school administrators should note that the world is in the fourth industrial revolution.

“Science has to be infused at all levels. The fourth industrial revolution gives us the opportunity to empower our bright and brilliant young people, as well as our teachers, to ascend to higher heights of scientific and evolutionary accomplishment,” he said.

Morgan was speaking Sunday at the 29th Annual Conference of the Association of Principals and Vice Principals. The conference was held virtually under the theme, 'Authentic School Leadership for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Critical Connections and Strategic Responses to Optimise Student Success'.

The minister cited that the fourth industrial revolution is the interaction between humans and machines. He noted that in 2018 the World Economic Forum contended that 65 per cent of students in schools will have jobs that “do not currently exist and 47 per cent of current jobs will become automated in this decade.”

Against that backdrop, he said all the stakeholders in the education sector should research and develop creative methods that will help students be more prepared in the science and technology fields locally and internationally.