New film on Marcus Garvey to air during Heritage Week

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced that Jamaicans will be able to view a new film on the life of National Hero, Marcus Garvey, during National Heritage Week.

Heritage Week is being observed from Sunday, October 10 to Heroes Day, Monday, October 18, under the theme 'Saluting Our Heroes... Safeguarding Our Legacy'.

According to the ministry, the film titled “African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey” will air on TVJ and PBCJ.

Grange said the award-winning Jamaican-born filmmaker, Roy T Anderson, has consented to the airing of the film on the National Hero through collaboration with the ministry.

The film chronicles Garvey's journey to becoming one of the world's leading civil rights activists.

Filmed in Jamaica, Ghana, Canada, USA, UK, and Central America, the docudrama blends live action sequences and stunning still photographs along with interviews and conversations with world-renowned leaders, scholars, and personalities.

Actor, Keith David, lent his voice as the narrator of the 85-minute feature-length documentary film.

The ministry said the films will air in two parts on TVJ. The first part will air on Sunday, October 17 at 5:00 pm with the conclusion on Heroes Day, Monday, October 18 at 5:30 pm.

PBCJ will broadcast the full documentary on its cable channel on Heroes Day, Monday, October 18 at 8:00 pm.