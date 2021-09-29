New initiative to improve telecom services for Caribbean countries

CAYENNE, France (CMC)— The France-based international telecoms provider, Orange, on Wednesday said it had signed an agreement with the Irish-owned Digicel, to build a submarine fibre-optic cable that would link French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

“Digicel's Deep Blue One submarine network will allow Orange to provide superior connectivity to the people of French Guiana through the build-out of the French Guiana to Trinidad leg of the subsea cable,” a statement from Orange said.

It said that Deep Blue One will complement Orange's existing fully owned 1746 km long “Kanawa” cable, which was commissioned early 2019 as well as Orange's existing networks based on Americas-2, ECFS, CBUS.

“This new system offers a secure and adaptive solution in the region to respond to increasing broadband customer requirements,” the statement said, adding that as French Guiana is undergoing deep digital transformation linked to exponential growth of data usage, Orange is continuously anticipating connectivity needs in the area.

“Recognising the opportunity to supercharge connectivity in this area of the Caribbean and Latin America, Deep Blue One will provide best in class connectivity to French Guiana, Suriname, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, with the opportunity to connect offshore oil and gas rigs on the back of the industry boom in the region,” Digicel said.

Deep Blue 1 cable commissioning is planned to begin mid-2023 and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The 2,000 km cable installation for Deep Blue One has five branching units, plus the capability to provide connectivity for offshore rigs, with anywhere from two to eight fibre pairs in each segment, offering a minimum of 12Tbit/s capacity per fibre pair. The French Guiana leg to Trinidad is 1,600 km long.

Orange will act as landing party in Cayenne for the French Guiana branch and will operate the Cable landing station on behalf of Digicel while its subsidiary Orange Marine, will be in charge of laying the cable.

“At Orange, we are committed to supporting the strong growth of broadband usage in French Guiana which is one of the most dynamic in terms of digital growth in the area,” said Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President of Orange International Networks Infrastructures and Services.

“This partnership with Digicel allows us to increase capacity across the Caribbean while providing a service that is in line with the expectations, lifestyles and consumption patterns of digital users. It is also concrete proof of our commitment made to French Guiana to provide a modern and resilient worldwide connectivity solution on at least two distinct cable systems.

“The 12Tbps of our express fibre pair on Deep Blue will allow us to provide a secure solution to our existing cable systems in the region, namely Kanawa while connecting our Caribbean territories to the rest of the world with high-quality bandwidth and low latency for end-users”.