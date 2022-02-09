New legislation to aid in fight against major crimes

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security (MNS) Courtney Williams says the Ministry is working tirelessly on the implementation of new legislation aimed at ridding Jamaica of major crime and violence.

He indicated that key among the crime-fighting legislation is the Corrections (Amendment) Act that was passed in December 2021.

“Some critical pillars of the amendment are that it will introduce electronic communication devices and computers as prohibited articles,” said Williams.

“So, under this Act, based on the amendments, electronics, whether they be hardware, software or whatever means, those that get into the correctional [facilities] will be considered prohibited articles, and the penalty that will be imposed on those who have been found culpable and guilty will be pretty harsh,” he added.

He was addressing the graduation of 107 recruits from the Carl Rattray Staff College in Runaway Bay, St Ann, recently.

Williams indicated that new and upcoming legislation will aid a much more modern legal framework under which the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is to operate.

In the meantime, he pointed out that in addition to legislation, the Ministry is also seeking to procure more resources for the DCS.

“The DCS is also in the final stages of procuring a state-of-the-art surveillance system and this system will allow the department to have full video of coverage of all its facilities. This will also help in being able to have oversight of whatever kind of activities that may be happening around the correctional services,” Williams explained.

“This is one of the significant ways of seeking to improve the services of the correctional services to ensure that the department can be much more modern and function much more effectively,” he added.

The 107 recruits, 97 men and 10 women, represented the 80th intake of correctional officers who underwent 12 weeks of training, with emphasis on the acquisition of the core skills and knowledge necessary to stem recidivism as well as to facilitate the rehabilitation of inmates in the penal system.