New police station for Stony Hill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A new police station will be constructed at Stony Hill, St Andrew, as part of the Government's efforts to modernise and upgrade the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who broke ground for the station last Thursday, said its construction is a “strategic direction” of the Government's crime-fighting efforts.

“You will notice that we are [also] improving clinics, hospitals, government service delivery and so forth. We are building town centres, with government centres in them, because this is all about strengthening the State and serving the citizens,” Holness added.

According to a release, the new station will be constructed under the project – Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (ROC) – in collaboration with the National Housing Trust (NHT), which will provide project financing and management under its Special Projects Unit.

Construction is set to begin in April and should be completed by March next year. It will involve the demolition of the wooden parts of the existing building and the reconstruction of the upper floor.

The scope of the works will also include the construction of a new sewage disposal system, paving of the driveway and parking area, erection of the boundary wall and the supply and installation of domestic appliances.

The new two-storey 5,000 square foot building will house the facilities of the station, including living quarters for officers and a holding area. Disabled persons will also have adequate access to the building.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Security, Horace Chang, said it is important that the Force be equipped appropriately, “to allow the Commissioner to organise and develop a force that will have a working environment to deal with the major problem of crime and violence”.

For her part, Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, said construction of the new station “comes at the right time”.

“We've been seeing in recent times, the ugly face of crime only metres away in the square, with brazen young men choosing the gun to violently end the lives of others. I wish to take this time to implore the young boys in the community to stay away from criminal activities, because a life of crime is definitely no life at all,” she advised.

The Member of Parliament also urged parents to “lead [their children] in the right direction”.

In the meantime, Senior General Manager at the NHT, Donald Moore, said construction of the station will also provide employment and training opportunities for citizens.

“This space will be transformed into what we are confident will be a modern customer-friendly facility and a suitable home-away-from-home for members of the security force serving the Stony Hill community and its environs,” he said.

Project ROC was launched under the Ministry of National Security, with an objective to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces that will provide officers with a comfortable environment, to increase positive engagement with citizens.