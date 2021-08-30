New task force kick-starts tourism worker vaccination drive today — Bartlett

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has revealed that work by the newly named Tourism Vaccination Task Force, which was established to facilitate the vaccination of all tourism workers island-wide, is well underway, with the roll-out of vaccination sites locally.

The task force has organised a series of vaccination blitzes, which officially began on Monday at strategic sites across the island.

“The task force has been working assiduously since its first meeting on August 20, to ensure that we make it easier for our tourism workers to have access to the vaccines. We are so grateful to our partners who have made it possible for us to begin our series of vaccination blitzes today, which will undoubtedly bring us closer to our national goal of herd immunity,” said Bartlett.

“Our target is to ensure that all 170,000 tourism workers are vaccinated and protected from the possible harm that can come from contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus and its variants. This will aid in our recovery efforts for the sector and by extension the country,” he added.

Bartlett emphasised that “this initiative is aimed at encouraging our tourism workers to take the vaccine voluntarily, so vaccination is not mandated. The vaccination of tourism workers is key to tourism’s full recovery. So, I encourage all our tourism workers to get vaccinated to play your part in safeguarding our tourism sector.”

He outlined that vaccination blitzes were organised for the Pegasus, Kingston, today August 30, 2021; Sandals Negril, on September 2, 2021 and at Moon Palace, Ocho Rios on September 3, 2021. The vaccination blitz to be hosted at Moon Palace, in particular, will target 1,000 tourism workers.

The task force is working in tandem with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and various tourism stakeholders, both within the public and private sectors, to streamline and expedite the vaccination of tourism workers.

The vaccination blitzes are being hosted in collaboration with the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative. The sites for Montego Bay, Port Antonio and the South Coast will be determined at a later date.

However, other proposed sites for future vaccination activities for the tourism sector include: Emancipation Park, Kingston; Harmony Beach Park, Montego Bay; Falmouth Cruise Ship Pier; Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth; and the Port Antonio Cruise Ship Pier.

Among the people being targeted are workers in hotels, villas and guest houses, attractions, airports, cruise ports, craft markets as well as ground transportation operators.