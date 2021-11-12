New traffic management system in KMR to reduce travel time and fuel consumption by 30%, says energy ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology says commuters in the Kingston Metropolitan Region (KMR) will soon benefit from a new Urban Traffic Management System (UTMS) that will reduce travel times and fuel consumption by 30 per cent through improved traffic control management.

The UTMS is a component of the Energy Management and Efficiency Programme (EMEP), a government initiative that is a key element of Vision 2030 for government ministries and agencies to be models/leaders in energy conservation and environmental stewardship in Jamaica.

According to the ministry, the programme is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the European Union Caribbean Investment Facility (EU-CIF).

In March, the ministry signed a contract with engineering company, Consortium Kingston-Jamaica 2018, to implement the project at a cost of US$3.4 million.

To date, the ministry said that approximately 53 per cent of the work has been completed, with the major planning works done along with the procurement and delivery of materials. It said it has also commenced the installation of software and cameras.

The project will include the upgrade of the National Works Agency's Central Traffic Control Centre and automation of traffic signals in the KMR. Traffic signals in the KMR now operate independently without remote control, the ministry said.

The project began execution in May and is expected to be completed in early 2022.

''This was aggressive planning by the team to reduce implementation time. The National Works Agency, with responsibility for traffic management and road safety, is supervising the works and will operate and maintain the new system. The ministry in collaboration with Consortium Kingston-Jamaica 2018 will train and certify personnel in the new automated traffic management system operation and maintenance,'' the ministry said.

Portfolio minister Daryl Vaz said “a traffic system overhaul will benefit motorists, pedestrians, and emergency responders.”

“It will reduce travel time and fuel consumption, as well as improve safety awareness by allowing us to share early warnings for accidents and flooding in flood-prone areas. It will even send video feeds of traffic operations to emergency services dispatch centres,” he added.

The ministry noted that other countries with similar projects have seen improved vehicular mobility in their cities.