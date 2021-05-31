More vaccines arrive for target population, those due 2nd dose

More vaccines arrive for target population, those due 2nd doseMonday, May 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Some 55,200 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived on island last evening.
The vaccines, courtesy of the COVAX Facility, will be used to inoculate people who are due their second dose, as well as those targeted to be vaccinated, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said.
At last invitation, persons 50 years and older were able to register to be vaccinated.
This comes on the heels of the ministry's ongoing vaccination programme—with vaccination continuing for healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Defence Force and Jamaica Constabulary Force, as well as staff members from the Department of Correctional Services, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency, and Jamaica Customs Agency.
People wishing to be vaccinated are reminded that they must make an appointment through the ministry's website at www.moh.gov.jm, or through the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).
The ministry, through each Parish Health Department, is also currently contacting persons to arrange for their second dose of the vaccine. Those who are due for their second dose, and have not received their call, should contact the National Vaccination Hotline.
