New water plant in St Catherine to boost Corporate Area supply

New water plant in St Catherine to boost Corporate Area supplyFriday, May 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Cabinet has given approval for the National Water Commission (NWC) to enter into a new public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement that will see the NWC increasing its water production capacity to meet the needs of the Corporate Area.
The 25-year arrangement with Vinci Construction Grands Projects, Eppley Limited and Jamaica Producers Group Limited, will see the establishment of a 15-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant in Content, St Catherine.
Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, made the announcement during Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.
According to Williams, the agreement is to design, finance, construct, own, operate and transfer the facility.
She said that the NWC is required to supply an average of 55 million gallons of water per day to meet the requirements in Kingston and St Andrew (KSA) during the dry seasons.
She noted, however, that under the current water production conditions, only 28 million gallons per day are available for distribution in KSA during the dry seasons, representing a shortfall of approximately 27 million gallons.
To reduce the shortfall between water demand and supply in the medium-term, the NWC has sought to implement various initiatives, including the procurement of the plant at Content.
Williams said that the project, when completed, is expected to result in significant improvement in water supply in KSA.
