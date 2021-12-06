Newborn among COVID fatalities in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago on Monday recorded the death of a baby from COVID-19, with authorities reporting that seven maternal deaths have been recorded on the island since the start of the year.

The Health Ministry in its latest bulletin said the newborn girl was one of the 19 people who died of the virus over the past 24 hours and that the country's death toll now stands at 2,281 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

It said those who died had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, kidney disease, obesity, Parkinson's and a history of strokes.

According to the bulletin, Trinidad and Tobago recorded its second highest daily number of new cases, with 801 cases reported from samples taken between December 3 and 5. There are now 12,702 active cases in the twin island. The number of positive cases since March last year now stands at 75,935 cases. Of that number, 60,947 people have recovered.

The release also shared that 89.8 per cent, or 6,408 of the 7,134 patients in the parallel healthcare system are unvaccinated.

There are 509 people in hospitals, 101 in state quarantine facilities, and 11,210 in home self-isolation.

In the meantime, Director in the Directorate of Women's Health, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh reported Monday that four of the seven maternal deaths were as a result of the coronavirus. He said that number represents an increase in maternal fatalities locally which, since 2017, stood at roughly four.

He told the virtual Ministry of Health news conference that 1,002 pregnant women contracted the disease locally as of December 3, and that the majority of those infections (944) occurred this year. A total of 279 of those cases were recorded since October, during the third wave of infections.

Dr Sirjusingh added that there have been four instances of transmission from a COVID-19 positive mother to the child. Outside of these instances, he said there have been several occasions where COVID-19 led to complications in pregnancy such as pre-term births and still births.

Reiterating the importance of vaccination, Dr Sirjusingh reminded women that being pregnant places them at high-risk for an adverse outcome from COVID-19. He said the majority of the cases of pregnant women contracting COVID-19 were among the unvaccinated.