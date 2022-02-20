Newman denies reports that taxi operators have raised fares

Egeton Newman, president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), has categorically denied anecdotal reports that taxi operators have increased their fares independently, and are overcharging members of the public.

"There is no credible evidence that any member of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services are increasing their fares since an announcement by Minister Audley Shaw that there will be a fare adjustment in the near future," Newman said.

Newman warned public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators against any attempt to overcharge members of the public.

"Let it be very clear, any member of the commuting public who is being overcharged by operators, we urge you to report same to the police, the Transport Authority or call TODSS Investigative, Disciplinary and Monitoring Panel hot line at 876 5627111."

Last week, Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw hinted that there will be an increase in bus and taxi fares in the “near future”.

His announcement comes six months after there was a 15 per cent hike in fares which saw commuters paying $115 on route taxis and Coaster buses, up from $100 per trip, in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Region. He made the announcement at the launch of the pension programme for public transport operators at VM Group's Half-Way-Tree Road headquarters on Thursday.

Commuters have complained via social media that some PPV operators have been requesting up to 50 per cent more.

Taxi operators were granted a fare increase in August last year, however, some taxi operators have been complaining about being hard hit by the sharp increase in fuel prices. In the meantime, the Transport Authority is asking members of the public to report any incidents of overcharging immediately.

"We have a WhatsApp number [(876)551-8196] that we give them to call in and give us the licence of the vehicles they are having a problem with and we will investigate," said Merdina Callum, the communications manager at the authority.