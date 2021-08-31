Newman pleads with public transport operators to take jab

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Egeton Newman-led Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) is urging all operators of public transportation to seriously consider taking the vaccine against COVID-19 to reduce the high number of cases and deaths from the respiratory disease.

“Our sector is losing millions of dollars daily due to the continued stay at home restrictions, the reduction in entertainment activities, reduction in church attendance and the list goes on.

“The sector benefits from all these activities and we (transport operators) are now in a financial pandemic,” said Newman in a statement on Tuesday.

The veteran transport administrator argued that the only way out of the present crisis is for the Government to find more creative ways to encourage people/operators to take the vaccine.

“There's about 40 per cent of the public transport sector who are hesitant of the vaccine at this time but we are of the view that with creative education and promotion this number can be reduced drastically,” Newman stated.

Regarding the reopening of schools, Newman noted that face-to-face instruction is not just the best method of education for students but that it provides increased income for the transport sector.

“Online schooling does not help us and most importantly vaccinated students cannot be traveling with unvaccinated bus crew; we all need to be vaccinated,” he declared.

“We strongly call on the government to find creative ways or incentives not just for the sector players but for the generally undecided to have them take the vaccine,” Newman reiterated.

He said transport operators were encouraged by the large turnout of Jamaicans at the National Arena on Monday to get vaccinated.

“We hope that this will continue for the next few weeks,” he said.