Nick Perry nominated Ambassador Designate to Jamaica

WASHINGTON, United States — United States President, Joe Biden has nominated Nick Perry for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Jamaica, the White House has announced.

Perry, an immigrant from Jamaica, has served for three decades as an Assemblyman in the New York State Legislature. He is currently the assistant speaker pro tempore of the New York State Assembly, and a regional vice chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Perry serves on the New York State Assembly Standing Committees on Rules, Ways & Means, Codes, Banks, Labour, and Transportation. From 2015 to 2018, he was the chairman of the New York State Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus and he also served as chairman of the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, Incorporation from 2012-2015.

Prior to this, Perry served five consecutive terms on the Brooklyn Borough Board before being elected to the State Assembly in 1992. Assemblyman Perry earned his bachelors degree from Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, New York.

He was also named the Legislator of the Year by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in 2018 and has been recognised with honours from the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators among others.

Sharing the news in a tweet this afternoon, Perry said, “I am extremely honoured to have President Biden express his intent to nominate me to serve as the next US Ambassador to Jamaica. I thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve as Ambassador for this great nation.”

“I know this would not have happened without the steadfast support of Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and others in New York's Congressional delegation. So, as I express appreciation, I also take this opportunity to promise to serve with the highest integrity and always in the best interests of our country and our president should I be confirmed by the US Senate,” he added.