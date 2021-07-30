Nigeria body admits 'lapses' over athletes' drug tests

Nigeria body admits 'lapses' over athletes' drug testsFriday, July 30, 2021
|
ABUJA, Nigeria (AFP) — The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) on Thursday admitted "lapses" on its part over the disqualification of 10 athletes from Tokyo Olympics for not complying with out-of-competition drug testing requirements.
The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had announced the disqualification of the Nigerian athletes.
The AFN, which has been plagued by power tussle for several years, said they would take responsibility for the lapses that led to the disqualification.
"The AFN bears responsibility for any lapses that may have occurred during the process and reassures Nigerians that our performances (at Tokyo Olympics) will not be negatively impacted," it said in a statement.
"All our athletes resident in Nigeria and who qualified for the Olympic Games completed the three mandatory tests," it said.
"Most of our top athletes resident in the USA also completed their tests," the AFN said.
"However, a few athletes in the American collegiate system were tested, but those tests were deemed not to have complied with WADA (world anti-doping agency) sample collection and analysis standards."
The AFN said it had appointed a top official to head its medical and anti-doping commission.
Star sprinter Blessing Okagbare, who will compete in the 100m and 200m in Tokyo, was critical of the country's sports officials.
"The sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages," she said.
"They were busy fighting over power, exercising their pride over Puma contract/kits forgetting their major responsibility — the athletes.
"It's sad that this cycle keeps repeating itself and some people will come out to say I am arrogant for speaking my truth. It's my career," she added.
Read: Blessing Okagbare tests positive for human growth hormone, suspended
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy