Nightly curfews imposed in Westmoreland alongside ZOSO

Nightly curfews imposed in Westmoreland alongside ZOSOTuesday, January 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In addition to the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) already imposed in sections of Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, nightly curfews are set to take effect immediately.
The public is being advised that the curfews will commence at 6:00 pm nightly and will remain in effect until 5:00 am the following morning.
Movement will be restricted to essential workers and other individuals with emergency situations and legitimate reasons to be on streets. Each situation will be assessed and, where necessary, the approval will be granted by the ground commander.
All businesses operating in the area will remain closed during the period of the curfew, the police said.
In order to minimise delays at checkpoints, individuals are encouraged to have an official form of identification (Passport, Driver's Licences or National ID) and for essential workers, their work identification cards.
