Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probe

Nike says split with Neymar over refusal to cooperate with sex assault probeThursday, May 27, 2021
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP)— Nike said Thursday it parted ways with Neymar last year after the superstar Brazil attacker "refused to cooperate in a good faith" as the company investigated an employee's claim that he sexually assaulted her.
The apparel giant said in a statement that its investigation into the alleged 2016 incident -- which was reported to the company in 2018 -- was inconclusive.
But even so "Nike ended its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation of credible allegations of wrongdoing by an employee."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy