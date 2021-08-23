Nine Jamaicans test positive for COVID at World Athletics U-20 Champs in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya— Nine members of Jamaica's successful delegation to the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya have tested positive for COVID-19.

A brief statement from the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Monday morning did not state how many of the nine were athletes and how many were officials.

However, it said four persons tested positive for the virus earlier in the week while five persons returned positive results in the final set of tests that were done before the delegation was due to leave the east African country enroute to Jamaica on Monday.

While no information is immediately available on which individuals returned positive tests for the coronavirus, at least three athletes pulled out of their events after making the finals. There was no information offered on why they were withdrawn from competition.

Meanwhile, the JAAA said all nine persons are asymptomatic and are in isolation. Those persons will not be able to leave Nairobi until September 2.

“The Jamaica team medical staff has remained with the nine persons and they will be accompanied home by senior staff including the medical personnel who have also remained with the group,” said the JAAA.

"The main body of athletes and staff are now on their way home," the statement added.

Jamaica had a successful showing at the championships, winning 11 medals - three gold, six silver and two bronze including a world under-20 record in the women's 4x100 metre finals.