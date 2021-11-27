Nine additional COVID-19 deaths, 96 new cases reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 96 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday, November 26, bringing the infection total to 91,122 and total deaths to 2,385.

The new cases comprise 55 females and 41 males with ages ranging from three months to 108 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (10), Hanover (two), Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Ann (19), St Catherine (18), St James (five), St Mary (eight), St Elizabeth (one), Westmoreland (two), Trelawny (one), St Thomas (six) and Manchester (five).

The deaths reported occurred between September 8 and November 25.

The deceased are:

A 99-year-old female from Portland (previously under investigation). An 80-year-old male from Portland (previously under investigation). A 77-year-old male from Portland (previously under investigation). A 62-year-old female from St. Ann (previously under investigation). A 76-year-old female from St. James A 20-year-old male from St Mary (previously under investigation). An 80-year-old female from St Catherine. A 90-year-old female from Hanover A 70-year-old female from Portland

In the meantime, 90 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,347.

Currently, 170 people are hospitalised, 21 of which are severely ill, while 11 are critically ill and 26 are moderately ill.