Nine finalists selected for JCDC's Fi Wi Film competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine short movies created by first-time film makers have been selected under the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) Fi Wi Short Film Competition.

The top finalists are Daindra Harrison (Skammed); Courtney Russell & Samantha Bent (Bad Timing); Lee-San Gayle (Meeting the Past); Akeem White (Too Much Massa); Rachel Chin (If You Ask Me); Naceve Blackstock (Consequence); Jhanelle Davy (The Will Never Have); Demi Walker (Cockpit Portal) and Thajay Smart & Angelica Fernandez (The Scam).

The competition, the brainchild of the JCDC's Drama and Theatre Arts Unit, was open to Jamaicans from 17 to 45 years old, who have never made a film or had a screen play produced. Entrants were asked to examine one of five selected Jamaican proverbs and create a short film based on their interpretation.

The first, second and third place winners of the competition will be announced at a virtual presentation ceremony scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 2. There will also be trophies and cash prizes for Best Director, Best Editing, Best Story and Best Cinematography.

Theatre and Drama Development Specialist at the JCDC, Shaun Drysdale, said the intention is not only to award the finalists, but to expose the amateur film makers to local and international film competitions and having their work displayed on social media platforms.

“The JCDC did not have a film unit before. This is the start of that now, whereas we can not only unearth the talent, but we can also now develop the talent,” he said.

He informed that the films have been uploaded to the JCDC's social media platforms, Instagram and YouTube to generate views and likes for the Viewer's Choice Awards.

Drysdale said that 47 treatment entries were submitted from which the nine finalists were selected. He noted that mentors were then assigned to the finalists to advise them on film production.

Additionally, he said that a one-day workshop was held by the JCDC to assist the finalists in the preparation of their films for final submissions.

“So, the competition is to unearth the talent, to promote the talent and to develop the talent, so we are trying that with film for the first time,” he said, noting that the competition will give the amateur film makers a platform to showcase their work.

The theatre specialist said that the completed films were also assessed by film industry professionals, before they were submitted to the Theatre Arts Unit for the scoring of points.

— JIS