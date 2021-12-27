Nine homeless after Manchester fire

Nine homeless after Manchester fireMonday, December 27, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Nine people have been left homeless after fire ravaged a house in Coleyville, Manchester on Sunday night.
Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Rohan Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE that the brigade received a call at 9:25 pm.
“On arrival, the structure was fully engulfed. We were able to bring the blaze under control and carried out cooling down operations,” he said.
The property loss is estimated at $12 million, while risk is an estimated $25 million.
“Nine persons were affected by the blaze. The cause of the fire was listed as undetermined as the extent of the blaze would have destroyed critical evidence. Information received was not sufficient to ascertain a cause,” added Powell.
Kasey Williams
