Nine in custody for Red Stripe robbery

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Nine people are now in custody in connection with the massive robbery at Red Stripe on Sunday morning.



The nine, which include one female, were detained between Monday and Wednesday as the St Andrew South police continue to probe the $8 million robbery.



Head of the division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE that more than 800 crates of liquor have now been recovered from the 1,440 stolen.



“We are still looking at other persons to be arrested as our investigations continue,” SSP Ricketts said.



Police on Monday seized a Freightliner truck on Metcalfe Road in Kingston. It was reportedly one of two used in the robbery.



Investigations led police to Ebenezer Avenue in New Haven, St Andrew, and Bond Street in West Kingston, where most of the stolen liquor was found.



It was reported that about 2:00 am, a gunman reportedly managed to get onto the Spanish Town Road premises, held up the security guard, and tied him with a piece of telephone cord.



The man then reportedly opened the main entrance of the facility and two vehicles were used to steal the liquor.