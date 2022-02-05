Nine killed in motor vehicle crashes in seven days, says Road Safety Unit

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine persons were killed in traffic crashes over the seven-day period between January 29 and February 4, the Road Safety Unit [RSU] is reporting.

The latest fatalities have pushed the number of people killed in motor vehicle collisions since the start of the year to 39 from 33 fatal crashes.

Among those killed during the past week are seven males and two females. There were two pedestrians, three motorcyclists, three drivers of private motor cars and one passenger of a public passenger vehicle.

A breakdown of the latest statistics by the RSU shows that fatal crashes have decreased by six per cent while there is no percentage change in fatalities when compared with the similar period in 2021.

The statistics also show the following:

Fatalities for 2022 are projected to decrease by eight per cent.

Pedestrians account for 23 per cent of the road users killed as at February 4.

Motorcyclists account for 18 per cent of the road users killed as at February 4.

Drivers of private motor vehicles account for 28 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year, while their passengers account for ten per cent of those who have perished on the nation's roads.

Vulnerable road users [pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders] account for 49 per cent of the road users killed since January 1.

So far, males and females account for 85 per cent and 15 per cent respectively of the road fatalities as at February 4.

Some 484 people perished in traffic crashes in 2021.