Nine killed on no-movement day

Nine killed on no-movement dayMonday, September 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nine murders occurred on Sunday, the first lockdown day of the week, of a period of tighter restrictions imposed by the Government to arrest the surge in COVID-19 deaths and infections.
There was a quadruple murder in Clarendon, during which a 19-year-old was killed.
This was followed by separate attacks, which included a murder in the Kingston 8 area, another fatality in Whithorn, Westmoreland and yet another in St Mary.
The body of an elderly man, 74-year-old Oscar Jackson, a technician of Campbell Avenue in Port Antonio, Portland, was also found at his home on Sunday.
Reports are that about 9:50 a.m., a relative went to visit Jackson when his decomposing body was seen inside the house. The police were summoned, and upon their arrival, Jackson was seen lying on his bed with a piece of stick under his head. The scene was processed, and the body was removed to the morgue pending post mortem.
Also, on Sunday, 44-year-old Arvid Matthews, fisherman of Longwood district, Clarendon, was murdered by armed men. Reports from the police are that about 8:40 p.m., Matthews was in Shearer's Heights in the parish, standing on the roadway with friends, when they were approached by two armed men who opened fire, hitting Matthews several times. The police were summoned, and on their arrival, Matthews was seen with multiple wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Rampaging gunmen killed at least 27 people over 72 hours on the weekend. The free-movement days fared no better. Seven of the murders occurred on Saturday, while 11 killings happened on Friday, a particularly bloody 24-hour period that included four murders in the major shopping district of downtown Kingston.
