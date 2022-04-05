Nine new early childhood institutions to be established in St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The Ministry of Education has announced that for the fiscal year 2022/23, nine new early-childhood institutions (six basic schools and three infant departments) will be established in St Catherine, under the Government's early-childhood rationalisation programme.

According to a release, the revelation was made by Regional Director at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Sophia Forbes Hall, at the Spanish Town Infant School 100th Anniversary launch on April 3, at the St James Cathedral in the parish.

“We have already been given funds for these institutions, and we are currently meeting with the Board of management, the communities, the church and the past students, in having these institutions established,” the director said.

Adding that the early-childhood rationalisation programme is aimed at ensuring that all schools at that level are of the “same standard”, she said since the 1920s, Jamaica has been focused on the early-childhood sector.

“They will join Spanish Town Infant School to provide outstanding early-childhood services in the parish,” she explained.

The programme ensures that children have access to quality early-childhood education, so that they can become healthy, well-balanced adults and self-sufficient citizens.

It is envisioned that the early-childhood institutions will provide quality services to the children and result in improved student performance at primary and secondary levels and a reduction in the remedial education and social dependence systems.