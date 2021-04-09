Nine vaccination sites for south-central region blitz

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) will tomorrow host its COVID vaccination blitz at nine sites in three parishes — Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

Teachers, people aged 60 and over, among other groups, are being encouraged to get vaccinated over the next four-days as the Ministry of Health and Wellness has set an ambitious target of administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations islandwide.

In Clarendon the vaccination sites are the Denbigh Agricultural Showground and the Summerfield Community Centre.

In Manchester the vaccination sites are the Manchester High School; Mandeville Regional Hospital; and the Downs and Christiana health centres.

And, in St Elizabeth the vaccination sites are the Independence Park in Black River; as well as the Junction and Santa Cruz health centres.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, while on tour of the Manchester High School today, encouraged people to come out and get vaccinated.

“We want to continue to encourage people to come out and register… If you don't manage to register and can turn up, come, but ideally registration will make the process smoother,” he said.

