Nine vaccination sites for south-central region blitz

Nine vaccination sites for south-central region blitzFriday, April 09, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) will tomorrow host its COVID vaccination blitz at nine sites in three parishes — Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.
Teachers, people aged 60 and over, among other groups, are being encouraged to get vaccinated over the next four-days as the Ministry of Health and Wellness has set an ambitious target of administering 50,000 COVID-19 vaccinations islandwide.
In Clarendon the vaccination sites are the Denbigh Agricultural Showground and the Summerfield Community Centre.
In Manchester the vaccination sites are the Manchester High School; Mandeville Regional Hospital; and the Downs and Christiana health centres.
And, in St Elizabeth the vaccination sites are the Independence Park in Black River; as well as the Junction and Santa Cruz health centres.
Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, while on tour of the Manchester High School today, encouraged people to come out and get vaccinated.
“We want to continue to encourage people to come out and register… If you don't manage to register and can turn up, come, but ideally registration will make the process smoother,” he said.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy