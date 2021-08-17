Ninjaman's son shot dead

Ninjaman's son shot deadTuesday, August 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Incarcerated dancehall veteran Ninjaman is mourning the loss of one of his sons, Jammar Ballentine, who was murdered along Olympic Way in St Andrew on Sunday.
"We're grieving, but holding on. He was 31, he had a daughter, who is only two years old, so she ah grow up without a daddy. Ninjaman has been made aware of the incident and he's holding it like only a real father can," Kimmy Don, Ninjaman's niece, told Observer Online.
According to a report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit, Ballentine, otherwise called 'Roy' or 'Ratty' of a Lower Mall Road address, was killed by unknown assailants at 8:45 am. It is reported that explosions were heard by residents who summoned the police, and, on their arrival, Ballentine was seen with multiple gunshot wounds. He was assisted to hospital by residents where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Ninjaman, whose given name is Desmond Ballentine, is serving a life sentence for the 2009 murder of Ricardo 'Ricky Trooper' Johnson.
He must serve at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible to be released on parole. His son, Janeil, and co-convict Dennis Clayton will each have to serve 15 years behind bars before being eligible.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy