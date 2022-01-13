No-shows for St Thomas council meeting

No-shows for St Thomas council meetingThursday, January 13, 2022
|
MORANT BAY, St Thomas — Under-the-weather councillors and a traffic jam have been blamed for the lack of a quorum at Thursday morning's meeting of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation. The meeting was cancelled as a result.
“Majority of the councillors reported that they are not feeling well while others were late due to a traffic pile-up stemming from road construction,” Mayor Michael Hue (Port Maria Division, JLP) explained.
The only elected representatives present in the meeting room with the mayor were Councillors Joan Spencer (Seaforth Division, JLP) and Micheal McLeod (Dalvey Division, JLP).
It was to have been the first meeting for 2022.
Mayor Hue, who cancelled the meeting, said he is looking forward to a greater turnout for the next meeting scheduled for February 10.
- Ashagaye Mullings
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy