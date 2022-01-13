No-shows for St Thomas council meeting

MORANT BAY, St Thomas — Under-the-weather councillors and a traffic jam have been blamed for the lack of a quorum at Thursday morning's meeting of the St Thomas Municipal Corporation. The meeting was cancelled as a result.

“Majority of the councillors reported that they are not feeling well while others were late due to a traffic pile-up stemming from road construction,” Mayor Michael Hue (Port Maria Division, JLP) explained.

The only elected representatives present in the meeting room with the mayor were Councillors Joan Spencer (Seaforth Division, JLP) and Micheal McLeod (Dalvey Division, JLP).

It was to have been the first meeting for 2022.

Mayor Hue, who cancelled the meeting, said he is looking forward to a greater turnout for the next meeting scheduled for February 10.

- Ashagaye Mullings