No 24-hour wait for reporting missing persons — police

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police is reminding the public to report individuals who they believe are missing immediately.

“There is no 24 hour wait period,” the police advised in a series of tweets today.

The police noted, however, that detailed information is necessary to assist in the investigative process.

Having the most recent photograph is also crucial in finding loved ones, the police said.

The update comes amid growing calls for authorities to review the handling of missing person reports, following the death of 20-year-old Khanice Jackson.

The young woman’s body was found in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, two days after she went missing.