No Grammy nod but numbers speak for themselves, says Alkaline's manager

The manager of dancehall deejay Alkaline has said that despite his failure to secure a Grammy nomination, the artiste remains one of the biggest commercial successes of the year, pointing to his streams and sales.

On Tuesday, November 23, the nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were revealed, and although Alkaline's team submitted his Top Prize album for consideration, the body of work did not secure the requisite number of votes to make the final six.

Alkaline's manager, Kereena Beckford, stated that although his album didn't earn the requisite votes, his streaming numbers demonstrate that though Alkaline may not be an “industry favourite,” he remains the “people's choice”.

Beckford said that the album's success globally speaks volumes, noting that it debuted at #2 on the Billboard Reggae Album charts and #1 on the US Current Reggae album chart.

Beckford, who is also the deejay's sister, noted that even before releasing the album, the team had anticipated challenges but were committed to keeping fans satisfied.

“At the start of 2021, the team decided to compile a body of work that would reflect where the talent was artistically, that would appease the needs of the Vendetta fans and other stakeholders. We knew of the challenges, yet met them head-on,” Beckford said.

“From the official announcement of Alkaline's sophomore album, Top Prize, to its release and the ongoing litigation of criticism; we've held ourselves to an international standard whilst keeping the Vendetta fans at the core of everything we do,” she added taking the opportunity to thank the artiste's fans for their continued support.

She also seized the moment to congratulate the nominees in the Best Reggae Album category.

“We would like to say thank you to the Vendetta fans for their unwavering support and unrelenting defense. To the other players in the industry, congratulations whether or not you've received a nomination,” she added.