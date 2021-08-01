No Jamaican men in 100m finals in Tokyo

No Jamaican men in 100m finals in TokyoSunday, August 01, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – For the first time since the Sydney Games in 2000, there will be no Jamaican man in the Olympic 100m finals after Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville both failed to get past the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Blake, who has two silver medals from London in 2012 as well as two relay gold medals, was sixth in his semi-final in 10.14 seconds (-0.1m/s) while 20 year-old Seville, in his first major championships, was fourth in his race in 10.09 seconds (-0.2m/s) and did not advance.
Seville was 12th overall and Blake 18th.
Blake's semi-final was held up first by a false start by Great Britain's Reece Prescod, then for a longer time by what appeared to be a technical issue. After the race started, Blake was in contention for up to about 60 metres before fading badly.
Among the carnage of big names not advancing were the American Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man this year with 9.77 seconds but managed only 10.00 seconds in the semifinals, and France's Jimmy Vicaut who ran 10.11 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy