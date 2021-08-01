No Jamaican men in 100m finals in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan – For the first time since the Sydney Games in 2000, there will be no Jamaican man in the Olympic 100m finals after Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville both failed to get past the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Blake, who has two silver medals from London in 2012 as well as two relay gold medals, was sixth in his semi-final in 10.14 seconds (-0.1m/s) while 20 year-old Seville, in his first major championships, was fourth in his race in 10.09 seconds (-0.2m/s) and did not advance.

Seville was 12th overall and Blake 18th.

Blake's semi-final was held up first by a false start by Great Britain's Reece Prescod, then for a longer time by what appeared to be a technical issue. After the race started, Blake was in contention for up to about 60 metres before fading badly.

Among the carnage of big names not advancing were the American Trayvon Bromell, the fastest man this year with 9.77 seconds but managed only 10.00 seconds in the semifinals, and France's Jimmy Vicaut who ran 10.11 seconds.

-Paul A Reid