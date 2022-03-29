No Xaymaca International events for Carnival season

KINGSTON, Jamaica— With the announcement of Carnival in Jamaica to be held on July 10, Xaymaca International on Tuesday said that they will not be a part of the Carnival revelry for 2022.

In a released statement it was announced that the group will neither be participating in any event for the Carnival period nor the Carnival Road March.

“We are also aware that a number of patrons and partners reside within the region and Diaspora. As a result, in an effort to not disrupt the original schedules of our sister carnivals within the region; which we also know our carnival chasers are already booked for, Xaymaca International will not have our flagship or associated events within the period and we will not be participating in the Road March on July 10,” the release said.

It continued: “We will however be supporting these regional carnivals while organizing to create a subsequent experience for our Xaymacans in Jamaica.”

There has been an almost two-year break for carnival since the coronavirus hit Jamaica, which left many revellers asking for refunds after events associated with the colourful celebration were pushed from April 2020 to October 2020.

Many directed their anger at three bands, Xodus Carnival, Xaymaca International and Bacchanal Jamaica who said no refunds would be made, with payments deferred to the next year's staging.

Related articles:

Revellers demand refund as Carnival in Jamaica fallout continues

Still no refund, but Xaymaca is giving revellers a gift