No action against cops in viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than a month after police launched an investigation into a viral video of two cops having a confrontation on the Temple Hall main road in St Andrew, no action has been taken against the lawmen.

The video, which drew many comments on social media, saw the two policemen, one reportedly an inspector and the other a sergeant, engaging in a heated exchange of words, as motorists told them to clear the road.

The Constabulary Communication Unit, told OBSERVER ONLINE this afternoon, that the Inspectorate of the Constabulary was still conducting investigations into the incident. The police information arm said as far as it knows no disciplinary action has been taken against the two cops and they are still full serving members of the police force.

When the video began, the cop said to be an inspector, was seen standing in front of the other with his hand on his gun. The other informed him that he was a police sergeant and accused the inspector of assaulting him.

All this happened as several motorists were driving past and blowing their horns to inform the men that they were causing a traffic pile-up. The inspector kept asking the sergeant for his police ID, but the sergeant refused to hand it over.

A passenger who was in the sergeant's car was the one recording the video. The video ended after the sergeant told the inspector his regulation number and the inspector jumped into a marked police bus he was driving and sped off.

David Dunkley