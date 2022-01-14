No arrests in pregnant woman's killing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Law enforcers say they have not had any breakthroughs with their investigations into the brutal killing of a pregnant woman who was shot dead in downtown Kingston last month.

The deceased, 26-year-old Shantiva Griffiths, was killed at the intersection of Orange and Heywood streets on her way home from work.



Head of the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Beresford Williams, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations are still being conducted into the killing.



“We haven't made an arrest in that matter as yet,” Superintendent Williams said. “We are still doing some groundwork.”



Several stories have been making the rounds in the public sphere following the killing. Police say they are following several leads.



It was reported that about 6:36 pm. Griffiths, who reportedly worked at a store on Orange Street, was walking along the roadway when an armed man on foot approached and shot her multiple times.



She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.