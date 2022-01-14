No arrests in pregnant woman's killing

No arrests in pregnant woman's killingFriday, January 14, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Law enforcers say they have not had any breakthroughs with their investigations into the brutal killing of a pregnant woman who was shot dead in downtown Kingston last month.
The deceased, 26-year-old Shantiva Griffiths, was killed at the intersection of Orange and Heywood streets on her way home from work.
Head of the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Beresford Williams, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations are still being conducted into the killing.
“We haven't made an arrest in that matter as yet,” Superintendent Williams said. “We are still doing some groundwork.”
Several stories have been making the rounds in the public sphere following the killing. Police say they are following several leads.
It was reported that about 6:36 pm. Griffiths, who reportedly worked at a store on Orange Street, was walking along the roadway when an armed man on foot approached and shot her multiple times.
She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy