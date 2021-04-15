No association between one death and COVID vaccine – MOH

No association between one death and COVID vaccine – MOHThursday, April 15, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that there have been five significant adverse reactions, including one death, in persons who took the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Two persons suffered severe allergic reactions, one had severe muscle aches for over 24 hours, and another with an allergic reaction was observed in hospital.
Health authorities stressed last night at a virtual media briefing that at this point there is no association between the one death and the vaccine. Investigations are underway.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, stressed that as more people become vaccinated there will be deaths from other causes.
"The COVID vaccine will not protect you from other things, other illnesses, it will not prevent you from getting a heart attack, it will not prevent you from getting a stroke, it will not prevent you from getting in a motor vehicle accident," she said.
The CMO pointed out that in UK, for example, where 126,000 of the more than 13 million people who took the vaccine between December and March have died, there has been no relation between the deaths and vaccination.
“There has been no detected patterns in the cause of death that would indicate any kind of safety problem," she said.
She assured that the government will be transparent with all reports of any deaths or adverse effects that it receives and that it is also accountable to global authorities who need the data as part of the global analysis of vaccination.
Over 135, 000 Jamaicans have received the vaccine since March, 80,000 of them during the just-ended four-day national vaccination blitz.
Alphea Saunders
