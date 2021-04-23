No assurance when St Vincent residents may return home

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) — The lead scientist monitoring the erupting La Soufriere volcano here says he is not in a position to give an assurance on when it would be safe for more than 16,000 people evacuated from their homes before the first explosive eruption on April 9, to return.

“We do not know how much gas is in it and therefore we don't know how long it will keep on doing what it is doing. Secondly, we don't know if there is more down in the chamber that is pushing it,” Professor Richard Robertson of the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said Friday.

The SRC said on Thursday that an earlier eruption of the La Soufrière volcano was typical of the growth and destruction of lava domes.

It said that the volcano, had a “vertical explosive eruption” mid-morning on Thursday generated by explosive activity, and lasted for about 20 minutes.

“A vertical explosive eruption plume rose slowly above the crater eventually reaching a height of about eight kilometres. During the initial stages of the explosion, a base surge (pyroclastic density current, PDC) was seen moving down the western flank of the volcano. PDCs are hot (200°C-700°C), ground-hugging flows of ash and debris,” the SRC said in its evening bulletin.

It said seismic activity at La Soufrière continued the pattern established after the explosive activity last weekend and that small long-period and hybrid earthquakes continued to be recorded, with their rate of occurrence gradually increasing.

Speaking on the state-owned NBC Radio, Robertson said he believes “what is playing out” now “is just that finite amount that came out…and if that is it, well the explosions would become either of the same order or slightly weaker as we gone on in time”.

“They may increase from when they were to now …or they may become regular. There is nothing that saying that pattern is fundamentally changing, but what we would be looking for going forward is any evidence that …something new is coming in or the gas is getting to a stage where it is becoming pressurized again and we could have bigger explosions.”

La Soufriere is 4,000 feet and had been silent since 1979.

Robertson said that the build-up to the last explosion on Thursday was “slightly different and it is still very early days yet, but we think that the pattern is changing slightly”.

“So, there is no guarantee that the gap will continue to lengthen,” the volcanologist said, adding “the good thing is that so far the explosions continue to be not really very big explosions. Certainly not of the kind of the …very early part of the eruptions”.

“In this case, this one only went up we estimate about 8,000 metres and a lot of the ash was at the lower level and went towards the west. So, you don't get the impression that they are very energetic (and) until we see how the next one plays out, I would not put too much faith in the continuation of the lengthening of the gap. It might be that the gaps is now constant rather than lengthening,” he told radio listeners.

The SRC had said that following Thursday's explosion “tremor continued, at a lower level, for the next two hours as La Soufrière continued to vent ash. Since the initial depressurisation noted immediately following the April 9 explosive phase, the continuous GPS network has recorded a decrease in the overall rates of horizontal and vertical movement”.

Meanwhile, the Argyle International Airport (AIA) has set Saturday, April 24, as the date for its reopening after ash from the volcano forced its closure.

AIA chief executive officer, Corsel Robertson, had earlier announced that the airport was trying to reopen for this past Monday, a date that it missed.

Robertson said that the airport continues to make significant strides in the process of cleaning the aerodrome, to ensure that all international standards to accommodate aircraft are achieved.

“We express appreciation to everyone who contributed to AIA returning to operations by way of water and masks donations, equipment and manpower,” she said in a press release announcing Saturday's return to full operations.

“The public is asked to appreciate that cleaning will be ongoing, as ash persists in the atmosphere and is continuously redeposited on the compound,” Robertson said.

The Cargo Terminal returned to normal operations on Friday and Robertson said that the JF Mitchell Airport, in Bequia, remains open under special conditions, due to the terminal building repair work in progress.

The Canouan, Union Island, and Mustique airports remain operational from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (local time)

“The public is reminded that the prevailing protocols for COVID-19, remain in effect,” Robertson said.