No bail for businessman accused of killing son - Returns to court in two years

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Well-known businessman Delton Knight, who was charged with the shooting death of his son last April, has not been granted bail and will return to court in about two years.

Attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie, who is representing Knight, told OBSERVER ONLINE that Knight, who was 64 at the time of his arrest, will appear in Circuit Court in September 2023.

“An application for bail will be made pending that date,” Champagnie revealed.

Knight is charged with murder for the death of his 38-year-old son, Ruel, who was shot dead at the family business - Knight's Meat and Food Distributors Ltd - on Gordon Town Road, St Andrew on Monday, April 12.

Police reported that about 9:45 am, an argument developed between Knight, who is a licensed firearm holder, and Ruel. During the argument, the police said, Ruel was shot.

The elder Knight left the scene but was subsequently accosted and questioned in the presence of his attorney and charged.



David Dunkley