No breakthrough in Olympic Way double murder - cops

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Police probing last month's killing of two men on Olympic Way, St Andrew, say they have not made a breakthrough with their investigations.

The dead men were identified as Wayne Smith, 45, a tiler from First Street, and Marlon Madourie, a 41-year-old mason from Bellrock, both in Kingston 11.



Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Ricketts said no arrests have been made in connection with the killing, nor have any suspects been identified.



“We are still looking into it, investigations are ongoing,” SSP Ricketts said, encouraging residents with information to share it with the police.



It was reported that about 9:50 am on January 13, the two men were along the roadway when they were pounced upon by gunmen and shot dead.



Residents of the area told OBSERVER ONLINE that the gunmen went for Smith, but Madourie was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to the residents, last year Smith's son killed a man from a nearby community and fled the area. Unable to find the son, gunmen attacked Smith in the community last year but he escaped and also fled the area.

He had not been seen in the area again until he was spotted the morning he was killed.