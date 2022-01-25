No breakthrough in St Bess teacher killing — police

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Almost two months after the gruesome killing of a school teacher in St Elizabeth, police say they are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

Chanel Smith, 28, was shot dead in broad daylight, just outside of the gates of Sandy Bank Basic School where she worked. The killing sent shock waves throughout the school community.

READ: Teacher shot dead at St Elizabeth basic school

But commanding officer for the St Elizabeth police, Superintendent Dwight Daley, told OBSERVER ONLINE that investigations into Smith's death are still ongoing.

“We are still looking into it,” Superintendent Daley said.



Shortly after the killing, police named a man as a person of interest. That man, who turned himself over to the police a day after the killing, was charged in connection with another murder in the parish. He is said to be Smith's ex-boyfriend.



Police reported that shortly after 7:00 am on December 7, Smith was walking towards the school's entrance when two men, who pretended to be working on a motorcycle nearby, pulled guns, approached her, and opened fire.



Smith was shot several times. The gunmen made their escape on the motorcycle. Smith was taken to the Black River Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Related Articles:

Police identify murdered basic school teacher

Police name suspect in killing of St Elizabeth teacher