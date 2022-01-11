No changes to curfew and other COVID measures, PM says

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Despite a sharp rise in the number of COVID cases islandwide, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that all current measures to curtail the spread of the virus will remain in effect until January 28.

This means that the current 10 pm nightly curfew and the other restriction measures will remain unchanged.

Holness made the revelation while speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday as he reiterated that the country will not be thrust into another round of lockdowns or tighter curfews. Expressing that the current measures “have proven to work”, the PM was adamant that Jamaicans have to learn to live with COVID-19.

Holness also used the opportunity to encourage unvaccinated Jamaicans to take the jab.

"After two years into the pandemic, we all know what to do. These protocols have proven to work and the vaccines have proven to work,” he shared.

Just about 21 per cent of the country's population is fully vaccinated. Some 1,241,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered islandwide so far. Of that number, 646,536 have received the first doses while 506,951 have received second doses.

On Tuesday the country reported over 1,714 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.