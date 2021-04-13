No condolence book here, on-line signing only for Prince Philip — GG

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has advised that no physical condolence books will be opened for members of the public or members of the Diplomatic Corps to sign, subsequent to the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, 2021.

In a statement, the Governor- General said that the decision has been taken in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect public health at this time.

People who wish to convey condolence messages to Her Majesty The Queen and members of The Royal Family are instead invited to take advantage of the online condolence facilities on the Buckingham Palace website at: www.royal.uk, the Governor-General statement said.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3:00 pm UK time (9:00 am local time) in St George's Chapel, Windsor.

The occasion will recognise and celebrate The Duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to The Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth, the statement added.